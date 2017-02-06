6 February 2017 Announcement No. 07/2017



On 15 November 2016, Topdanmark announced (company announcement No. 67/2016) that DKK 650m remained of the total buy-back programme for 2016 of DKK 1,650. The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014, the "Market Abuse Regulation".



The buy-back programme for 2016 of DKK 1,650 is approved by the DFSA and will be executed until the AGM on 4 April 2017.



In the period 12 February 2016 to 27 January 2017, shares at a value of DKK 1,355m were bought back of the total share buy-back programme of DKK 1,650m.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from 30 January to 3 February 2017:



Number Average Transaction of shares purchase value (DKK) price (DKK) 30 January 2017 25,000 181.30 4,532,500 31 January 2017 25,000 181.44 4,536,000 1 February 2017 27,000 181.57 4,902,390 2 February 2017 20,000 182.10 3,642,000 3 February 2017 25,000 183,07 4,576,750 Total accumulated in the period 122,000 181.88 22,189,640 Total accumulated under the buy-back 7,884,840 1,376,804,803 programme



Following the transactions stated above, Topdanmark's holding of own shares is 8,554,000 shares, corresponding to 9.0% of the share capital.



Detailed and aggregated transaction data concerning the share buy-back are attached in compliance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



