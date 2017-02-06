

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Monday, with banks leading the way, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed two directives Friday rolling back key financial regulations of the Obama era.



Solid U.S. jobs data, higher oil prices on fears of new U.S. sanctions against Iran and expectations that the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising interest rates next month also supported regional sentiment.



The U.S. economy added a stronger-than-expected 227,000 jobs in January versus economists' expectations of 175,000. The unemployment rate inched up to 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent in December and the annual rate of average hourly employee earnings growth slowed to 2.5 percent from 2.8 percent, pushing back the need for Fed officials to hike interest rates at their March meeting.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 16.81 points or 0.54 percent to 3,156.98 in thin trade, even as a private business survey showed growth in China's services sector lost momentum at the start of 2017.



The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index fell to 53.1 in January from December's 17-month high of 53.4. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 219 points or 0.95 percent at 23,348 in late trade.



Japanese shares ended higher, as gains among banking stocks following moves by Trump to deregulate finance industry helped offset a slightly stronger yen. Traders also looked ahead to a meeting of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump on Feb. 10 and 11, which may help defuse concerns over trade.



The Nikkei average rose 58.51 points or 0.31 percent to 18,976.71 while the broader Topix index closed 0.36 percent higher at 1,520.42. Mitsubishi UFJ rallied 3.4 percent after reporting a 17 percent increase in its third-quarter profit. Sumitomo Mitsui trust Financial rose 1.6 percent, Mizuho Financial gained 0.8 percent and Resona Holdings added half a percent. Exporters shrugged off the yen's strength to close mostly higher.



Australian shares erased early gains to end a tad lower, as losses in the mining sector overshadowed gains among financials and gold miners.



Disappointing retail sales data also kept investors on guard ahead of the Reserve Bank's first board meeting of the year, scheduled to be held on Friday. The total value of retail sales in Australia fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in December from the previous month, missing forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended 6 points or 0.11 percent lower at 5,615.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index slid 7.10 points or 0.13 percent to 5,665.40. Mining giant BHP Billiton fell over 1 percent and South32 shares fell as much as 4.4 percent after iron ore prices fell back toward the $80 mark.



Santos shares shed 0.8 percent after the oil & gas producer fell short of its target of raising $500 million through a share purchase plan for retail shareholders. Virgin Australia Holdings dropped 2.4 percent after its budget unit pulled out of Bali following a spat with the Indonesian authorities.



National Australia Bank advanced 0.8 percent despite reporting a 1 percent decline in first quarter unaudited cash profit. The other three banks rose between 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent. Commonwealth rose 0.3 percent and Westpac added half a percent.



Gold miners Newcrest Mining, Regis Resources, Northern Star and Evolution climbed 2-3 percent as gold extended gains on a weaker dollar. Boral gained 0.7 percent after shareholders of U.S. building materials maker Headwaters approved a merger of the companies.



Seoul shares followed global peers higher, with the benchmark Kospi closing 4.50 points or 0.22 percent higher at 2,077.66 on strong U.S. payroll data. Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors ended in the red as the Korean won hit a three-month high in early trade.



The New Zealand market was closed for the Waitangi Day holiday. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving up half a percent despite the country's GDP growth moderating further in the three months ended December.



India's Sensex was rising 0.6 percent, extending gains for a fourth straight session. Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was gaining 0.3 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was rising half a percent and the Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.9 percent.



U.S. stocks rose on Friday as the latest jobs report showed stronger than expected job growth but a slowdown in the pace of wage growth. The Dow gained 0.9 percent to climb back above 20,000 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added half a percent to reach a fresh record closing high, while the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent.



