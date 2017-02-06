Quotient Clinical ("Quotient"), the early phase drug development services provider, today announces that it has acquired SeaView Research ("SeaView"), expanding its operations into the USA. The acquisition combines Quotient and SeaView's complementary customer portfolios, and strengthens the early phase clinical experience of the combined business, enabling the company to deliver a broader set of services.

SeaView is an expert clinical pharmacology business founded in 1995, with 160 employees across two clinical pharmacology units located in Miami and Jacksonville, Florida, and a combined bed capacity of 320. Each of the two facilities is capable of undertaking complex clinical research studies including first-in-human investigations.

Mark Egerton, Chief Executive Officer, Quotient, said: "Establishing an operational footprint in the US is an important milestone in the development of our business. We can now offer our customers the option to undertake their early phase clinical research either in the UK or the USA, and the acquisition of SeaView is a key component of our plan to replicate our Translational Pharmaceutics platform in the USA."

Quotient's proprietary and unique Translational Pharmaceutics platform integrates clinical testing with formulation development and real-time GMP manufacturing. This innovative approach is increasingly recognised in the industry for reducing clinical development timelines and cutting associated costs. Over 100 leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies have chosen Translational Pharmaceutics to accelerate the development of their products for a variety of indications and routes of delivery.

Stuart Harris and Celina Alvarez, co-founders of SeaView, said: "We are excited to join forces with Quotient and are looking forward to working together to continue growing the business. The combination of the Quotient and SeaView businesses enables us to deliver full service support to our customers, and the market potential for Translational Pharmaceutics in the USA is significant."

About Quotient Clinical http://www.quotientclinical.com

Quotient Clinical offers unique services based on its Translational Pharmaceutics® platform that integrate formulation development, real-time drug product manufacturing and clinical testing, significantly reducing the time and cost of bringing a drug to market.

For more than 25 years, Quotient Clinical has brought innovation to drug product development programs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers worldwide through the integration of formulation development, real-time GMP manufacturing and clinical testing activities. The company is based in purpose-built facilities in the UK, employing over 350 staff and offering a full range of support services, from study set-up right through to data analysis and reporting.

