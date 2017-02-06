Following Explosive Super Bowl Performance Live Nation Announces Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour

Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour
Kicking off In North America on August 1stand Europe on Sept. 22nd
Rock In Rio Festival appearance confirmed for September 15th
Tickets on sale starting Feb. 10th
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Lady Gaga will be traveling the globe with the "Joanne World Tourstarting on August 1stin Vancouver, BC and September 22ndin Barcelona with a series of concert dates throughout Europe and the UK before returning to North America in November and December this year.
Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464966/Live_Nation_Entertainment___Lady_Gaga_World_Tour.jpg
Grammy and Golden Globe winner and Academy Award-nominatedLady Gagais a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 30 million global album sales and 150 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 61 million likes on Facebook, over 65.1 million followers on Twitter and over 21.3 million followers on Instagram. Her fifth studio album "Joanne" was recently releasedand debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her 4th consecutive #1 album - the first female to do so in the 2010s.
Tickets for Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour are on sale Friday, February 10thin Barcelona, Paris, Zurich, Hamburg, Berlin and Koln. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 13thfor the first leg of the North American performances as well as the balance of the European dates. Tickets for the second leg of the North American Tour will go on sale on Monday, February 20th. All arena performances in North America & Europe will feature general admission on the floor, the 4 North America stadium shows have reserved seating on the floor with reserved seating in all venues in the stands. There will be a ticket limit of 8 tickets per transaction for all first day sales.
Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, beginning Wednesday, February 8that 9am through Sunday, February 12 at 5pm for all performances going on sale on Monday, February 13th. For concerts going on sale the following Monday, February 20thCiti cardmembers may access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, February 15 at 9am through Sunday, February 19that 5pm (all times local).For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com. There is an 8 ticket limit per transaction.
Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.
LADY GAGA JOANNE WORLD TOUR ITINERARY
Date:
City:
Venue:
On sale:
1-Aug-17
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena
Mon. Feb. 13
3-Aug-17
Edmonton, AB
Rogers Place
Mon. Feb. 13
5-Aug-17
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma Dome
Mon. Feb. 13
8-Aug-17
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
Mon. Feb. 13
11-Aug-17
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
Mon. Feb. 13
13-Aug-17
San Francisco, CA
AT&T Park (Stadium)
Mon. Feb. 13
15-Aug-17
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Mon. Feb. 13
19-Aug-17
Omaha, NB
CenturyLink Center
Mon. Feb. 13
21-Aug-17
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
Mon. Feb. 13
23-Aug-17
Cleveland, OH
Quicken Loans Arena
Mon. Feb. 13
25-Aug-17
Chicago, IL
Wrigley Field (Stadium)
Mon. Feb. 13
28-Aug-17
New York City, NY
Citi Field (Stadium)
Mon. Feb. 13
1-Sep-17
Boston, MA
Fenway Park (Stadium)
Mon. Feb. 13
4-Sep-17
Montreal, QC
Bell Centre
Mon. Feb. 13
6-Sep-17
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
Mon. Feb. 13
10-Sep-17
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Mon. Feb. 13
15-Sep-17
Rio De Janeiro, BR
Rock In Rio Festival
Thu. Apr. 6
22-Sep-17
Barcelona, ES
Palau Sant Jordi
Fri. Feb. 10
24-Sep-17
Zurich, CH
Hallenstadion
Fri. Feb. 10
26-Sep-17
Milan, IT
Mediolanum Forum
Fri. Feb. 10
29-Sep-17
Hamburg, DE
Barclaycard Arena
Fri. Feb. 10
1-Oct-17
Antwerp, BE
Sportpaleis
Mon. Feb. 13
3-Oct-17
Amsterdam, NL
Ziggo Dome
Mon. Feb. 13
6-Oct-17
Paris, FR
AccorHotels Arena
Fri. Feb. 10
9-Oct-17
London, UK
O2 Arena
Fri. Feb. 10
15-Oct-17
Birmingham, UK
Barclaycard Arena
Fri. Feb. 10
17-Oct-17
Manchester, UK
Manchester Arena
Fri. Feb. 10
21-Oct-17
Copenhagen, DK
Royal Arena
Mon. Feb. 13
23-Oct-17
Stockholm, SE
Ericsson Globe
Mon. Feb. 13
26-Oct-17
Berlin, DE
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri. Feb. 10
28-Oct-17
Koln, DE
Lanxess Arena
Fri. Feb. 10
5-Nov-17
Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Mon. Feb. 20
7-Nov-17
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Feb. 20
10-Nov-17
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun
Mon. Feb. 20
13-Nov-17
Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center
Mon. Feb. 20
15-Nov-17
Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center
Mon. Feb. 20
16-Nov-17
St. Louis, MO
Scottrade Center
Mon. Feb. 20
19-Nov-17
Washington, DC
Verizon Center
Mon. Feb. 20
20-Nov-17
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
Mon. Feb. 20
28-Nov-17
Atlanta, GA
Philips Arena
Mon. Feb. 20
30-Nov-17
Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena
Mon. Feb. 20
1-Dec-17
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
Mon. Feb. 20
3-Dec-17
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Mon. Feb. 20
5-Dec-17
Austin, TX
Frank Erwin Center
Mon. Feb. 20
8-Dec-17
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Mon. Feb. 20
9-Dec-17
Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena
Mon. Feb. 20
12-Dec-17
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
Mon. Feb. 20
14-Dec-17
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
Mon. Feb. 20
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.ladygaga.com & www.livenation.com