Betrayal and resistance themed films will compete at July 15- Betrayal and Resistance themed International Short Film Competition organised by Ã‡ekmeköy Municipality.

Ã‡ekmeköy, one of the districts in Istanbul, organised in 2016 a "justice and mercy" themed international short film under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan. The theme of the second short film competition was determined as betrayal and resistance" inspired from the people of Turkey's reaction to a group of occupying, terrorising coup plotters that had been infiltrated into the Turkish Armed Forces and the state bureaucracy, attempting to overthrow the legitimate government of Turkey on July 15, 2016.

Ã‡ekmeköy International Short Film Competition will be a tribute, in the form of short films, to thousands stories of resistance to betrayal on the night of 15th of July. The competition will welcome international participants, which will pave the way for interpretation of attempted betrayal on July 15 from different artists' perspectives. The competition further aims to handle the phenomenon of 'betrayal and resistance' manifested by our public against this initiative as a heroic resistance from social, cultural and artistic frameworks.

Ahmet Poyraz, the Mayor of Ã‡ekmeköy Municipality is the project owner and the jury is formed by Directors Mustafa Åževki DoÄŸan and Mesut Ucakan, Sociologist Erol ErdoÄŸan, well-known actors Turgay Tanülkü and Hakan Boyav, journalists Metin Yüksel, and Meryem Ä°layda Atlas.

112 THOUSAND TURKISH LIRA PRIZE

Awards will be presented to the short films ranking in the competition after preliminary selection board and jury evaluations at a ceremony on July 13. The first, second and third rank short films will be entitled with 30 thousand, 20 thousand and 15 thousand prize respectively. In addition to this, Åžehit Ömer Halisdemir Special Award is 12 thousand TL, jury's special award is 10 thousand TL and 5 selected films will be entitled to an honourable mention prize of 5 thousand TL each. In total 112 thousand prize will be given as awards for the competition.

APPLICATIONS BEING RECEIVED

Fiction, animation, documentary and experimental films produced in digital format with no longer than 15 minutes, and pointing to "Betrayal and Resistance" will be welcomed for the competition. Applications will be accepted online at http://www.ihanetvedirenis.com until June 2, 2017. Films will be evaluated in terms of script, direction, fiction, camera-light and main title criteria.

