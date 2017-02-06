Booking.com Launches Accelerator Programme for Startups in Sustainable Tourism

AMSTERDAM, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Via the 3-week Booking.com Booster Programme, promising startups will have a chance to pitch for grants of up to €500k

Today Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, announced the launch of its new accelerator programme, Booking.com Booster. Designed to identify, mentor and fund enterprising startups from around the world that are seeking to have a positive impact on the global tourism industry, the 3-week programme taking place in June 2017 in Amsterdam will culminate in a chance to pitch for grants of up to €500,000 from Booking.com.

"At Booking.com, our mission is to empower people to experience more of the world," said Gillian Tans, CEO of Booking.com. "There are thousands of beautiful, unique destinations to explore in every corner of the globe, but that's not something we should take for granted. Through Booking.com Booster, we want to help ventures in sustainable tourism accelerate their growth in order to maximise the impact they can have globally."

To read the full release, visit Booking.com's global newsroom: https://globalnews.booking.com/bookingcom-launches-accelerator-programme-for-startups-in-sustainable-tourism/

