Company announcement No 7/2017- 6 February 2017



On 2 March 2016, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 10/2016 of 1 March 2016. The programme is carried out on the same terms, but from 3 July 2016 under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 2 March 2016 to 28 February 2017. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 450 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,412,935 296.20 418,513,042.34 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 January 2017 16,856 264.78 4,463,170.45 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 January 2017 10,250 261.82 2,683,655.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 February 2017 - 0.00 0.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 February 2017 2,790 266.41 743,285.02 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 February 2017 866 269.10 233,040.60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,443,697 295.52 426,636,193.41 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,755,538 shares, corresponding to 3.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares.



