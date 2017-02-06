CF&B Communication: SMALLCAP EVENT 12e edition with 160 Top Managers and 200 institutional investors

(Paris) - Next April 18 & 19, CF&B Communication is organizing the "Smallcap Event". For the 12th consecutive year, it is the only independent forum in Europe which gathers small and even micro caps, and where about 160 listed company top executives meet 200+ European institutional investors interested in small and medium capitalizations.



Created in 2005 by CF&B Communication, the "SmallCap Event" aims at facilitating exchanges between listed companies and institutional investors, and supporting small caps in their development, while ensuring their promotion among fund managers likely to invest in them.



London Stock Exchange Group is presenting its new "Elite Connect" service.

Invest Securities will be the main partner of the Event, having assisted small and medium securities listed in Paris every year since the Event's 1st edition.

Pre-booked one-on-one meetings of 55 min., between issuers, investors and partners;

"Discovery" meetings for companies to present their activities and strategies to a group of investors;

Companies' general presentations.

Workshops

