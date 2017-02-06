In total contracts for 1.8 GW of PV projects awarded in Mexico's second Clean Energy Auction have been signed, according to Mexican solar association Asolmex. The median price for solar is around US$31.70 per megawatt-hour (MWh) in the auction, the lowest median price to date in the world.

The prices for individual contracts also hit a record low level for solar to date. Among the 16 PV projects awarded in this auction is a 300 MW project which FRV says reached a price of $26.99 per megawatt-hour. Before the signing of the contracts in this auction in Mexico, the lowest price for a solar power contract was above $29 per megawatt-hour.

