The agreement is the second announced in recent months by EnergyAustralia as part of its program to buy around 500MW of power from new wind and solar projects to help meet its share of the renewable energy target.

Last December, it signed a PPA for the output of the 48.5 MW solar farm at Manildra in regional New South Wales until 2030.

EnergyAustralia, Snowy Hydro, Origin Energy, Ergon Energy and AGL Energy have all been busy signing PPAs in recent months. In the past week, Snowy has contracted the 100MW Tailem Bend solar farm in South Australia, while Ergon committed to the 100MW Lilyvale solar farm in Queensland.

The latest deals are over and above the 12 mostly smaller solar projects that will be built this year after receiving support from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency. Another half dozen large solar projects have also been committed, including those not seeking contracts.

While most utilities have been busy meeting their RET requirement, others have chosen an alternative route. ERM, a supplier of electricity to many big business customers, has chosen to pay more than $120 million in "penalty payments" rather than committing to new renewable energy projects.

EnergyAustralia, meanwhile, says it will buy 80 per cent of the electricity generated by the $225 million Ross River Solar Farm, which is located near Townsville, and is one of Australia's largest solar projects in development. ...

