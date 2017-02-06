Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 9/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 6 February 2017



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions on 3 February 2017



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme on 3 February 2017:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ----------- ------------ Total, latest announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 February 2017 180,000 238.94 43,009,200 ------------------- Total accumulated 3 February 2017 180,000 43,009,200 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 180,000 43,009,200 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 49,385,337 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 5.02% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



