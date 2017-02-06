AIA Worldwide Receives Three Wins at 2017 RAD Awards

Company Ties with the Most Wins in Three Category Awards

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AIA Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, today announced that it has won three major awards at the 2017 RAD Awards, held on 26 January.

For 27 years, the RAD's have championed the very best of recruitment marketing by recognizing all areas of recruitment communications, from candidate experience and social media to best overall campaign. The awards showcase the work of Human Resources professionals and agencies in producing outstanding recruitment content through innovation and skill and effectiveness, while honoring those who lead the way in recruitment communications.

AIA Worldwide took home two awards for its work on behalf of their client, Thales, a global technology leader in aerospace, transportation, and defence and security markets. The categories included Best Graduate Campaign and Best School Leaver/Apprenticeship for the Thales "Together We" campaign. In addition, AIA was also awarded Best Employer Website for their work on Marks & Spencer, a major multinational retailer headquartered in Paddington, London.

"We're so proud to have won three more RAD awards this year. To even get nominated for one of these awards is an achievement in itself, so winning them is a great moment for us and our clients," said Ben Harlow, creative director at AIA Worldwide. "It truly is a great testament to the continued hard work, groundbreaking ideas, and commitment the entire team of creatives, developers, client services, and project management have put in year after year.It also speaks volumes to the great partnerships we have with our clients who are a key part of pushing these ideas forward. Truly a great start to the year!"

About AIA Worldwide

AIA Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands- across every connection point. Over the past 11 years- from healthcare to finance to retail to technology and everything in between- we've revolutionized the way companies and candidates connect.

