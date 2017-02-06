

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported Monday that its attributable net income for the nine months decreased to 1.43 trillion yen from 1.89 trillion yen last year.



Operating income decreased to 1.56 trillion yen from 2.31 trillion yen a year ago. Major factors affecting to the decrease included currency fluctuations and an increase in expenses.



On a consolidated basis, net revenues for the period totaled 20.1547 trillion yen, a decrease of 6.0 percent.



Consolidated vehicle sales totaled 6,643,386 units, an increase of 150,602 units from last year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, Toyota updated its consolidated financial forecasts. The company now forecasts consolidated net income of 1.7 trillion yen, operating income of 1.85 trillion yen and net revenue of 26.5 trillion yen.



Toyota previously expected net income of 1.55 trillion yen, operating income of 1.7 trillion yen, and consolidated net revenue of 26.0 trillion yen.



The revision reflected the assumption of the weaker Yen and the increase in vehicle sales.



Toyota also revised its consolidated vehicle sales forecast to 8.90 million units from 8.85 million units, in consideration of the latest sales trends worldwide.



