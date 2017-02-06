

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares drifted lower in early trade Monday, as investors waited for clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies and a German fish distributor sued Volkswagen over the automaker's emission cheating scandal. Mixed economic reports also dented sentiment.



German factory orders expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in December, provisional data from Destatis showed. Factory orders climbed 5.2 percent on a monthly basis in December, in contrast to a revised 3.6 percent fall seen in November.



Separately, survey data from IHS Markit showed that German construction firms registered slower growth in January but were more optimistic about the coming year. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 52.0 from December's nine-month high of 54.9.



The benchmark DAX was down 51 points or 0.44 percent at 11,600 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher on Friday.



Volkswagen shares dropped 1.5 percent as fish distributor Deutsche See sued the carmaker over its diesel-test cheating. Daimler slid half a percent and BMW lost 1 percent.



Deutsche Bank shares fell over 1 percent. The country's largest lender has apologized in full-page German newspaper ads for 'serious errors' that cost the lender billions of euros.



