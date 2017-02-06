New shares in Cleantech Building Materials Plc will be admitted to trading on First North Copenhagen as per 7 February 2017. The new shares are issued due to loan conversion.



Name: Cleantech Building Materials ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD1LVD21 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CBM ------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 28,583,519 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,000,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 34,583,519 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: £ 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 129611 -------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Keswick Global AG on +43 1 740 408045.



