

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in December on robust domestic demand, provisional data from Destatis showed Monday.



Factory orders climbed 5.2 percent on a monthly basis in December, in contrast to a 3.6 percent fall in November, which was revised from 2.5 percent.



The latest monthly growth was the biggest since July 2014, when the rate was 6.6 percent and also faster than the expected 0.5 percent increase.



New orders without major bookings in manufacturing increased 0.4 percent in December. Overall domestic orders advanced 6.7 percent and foreign demand climbed 3.9 percent.



Within foreign orders, new bookings from the euro area surged 10 percent from the previous month, while new orders from other countries remained unchanged compared to November.



Among sub-sectors of manufacturing, capital goods demand jumped 9.7 percent. Partially offsetting the growth, new orders for intermediate goods slid 0.6 percent and those for consumer goods dropped by 1.8 percent.



Year-on-year factory order growth accelerated sharply to 8.1 percent in December from 2 percent in November.



In the third quarter, orders climbed 4.3 percent signaling further revival of activity over the winter, the economy ministry said.



Destatis is slated to publish industrial production data on February 7. Production is expected to grow 0.3 percent month-on-month in December, following a 0.4 percent rise in November.



New orders data is highly volatile and the coming months will definitely bring some negative surprises, Carsten Brzeski, an ING Bank economist, said.



Still, against the background of Brexit and Trump, today's data suggest that the German industry could shift into a higher gear in the first quarter of 2017, Brzeski added.



Data also showed that manufacturing turnover decreased 2.9 percent in December from November, when it grew by a revised 0.7 percent.



Elsewhere, the purchasing managers' survey conducted by IHS Markit revealed that German construction firms reported slowest growth in five months in January.



The construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 52.0 in January from December's nine-month high of 54.9. However, firms were more optimistic about the coming year.



