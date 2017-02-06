Truphone Launches International Data Plans for iPad Users with Apple SIM, Beginning in Spain

LONDON, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Customers can use same data plan in 40 countries with an introductory offer of 100MB for free

Truphone, the world's first global mobile network, today announced it is launching international data plans for iPad users with Apple SIM, beginning in Spain. iPad customers in Spain can select Truphone data plans on Apple SIM starting at an attractive €8 for 500MB for 1 month and use that same plan in 40 countries eliminating the need to buy a local SIM or more data when traveling. Truphone plans to roll out this service to iPad customers with Apple SIM across Europe and beyond

in the coming weeks.

The 9.7-inch iPad Pro features an embedded Apple SIM making it even more convenient for customers to connect to and manage Truphone's international data plans directly on their iPad. Apple SIM is also available at select Apple Stores for individual purchase and is compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4.

Truphone is the first carrier to offer an international data bundle in Spain for iPad with great value domestic rates. There is no contract and customers can select these plans with one tap directly on their iPad whenever they need data. As an introductory offer, Truphone is giving customers 100MB of data for free. Just to go Settings > Mobile Data > Set up Mobile Data and Choose Truphone.

Ralph Steffens Chief Executive Officer at Truphone commented, "We are delighted to launch this new service on iPad with Apple SIM. iPad users can now connect to an attractive data plan right on their iPad and use the same data in 40 countries worldwide, at no extra cost."

Pricing & Availability

500 MB Plan 1GB Plan 3GB Plan EUR8 EUR11 EUR20

Data allowance valid for 30 days.

Top-up directly from your iPad.

Available on iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4, and iPad Pro 12.9 running iOS 10.2 and later with an Apple SIM or on the iPad Pro 9.7 with Embedded Apple SIM.

Introductory offer of free 100MB is available for first time buyers only.

Available Countries:

Once purchased a local data plan the service is available in the following 40 countries at no extra cost:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France (Including the Reunion Island, and French Guiana), Germany, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy (including Vatican City), Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Martinique, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and United States of America

About Truphone

We're changing the way the world communicates and in doing so creating a whole new set of possibilities. Our global network and patented SIM technology powers connectivity for any device anywhere. We deliver game-changing products and services: mobile recording for compliance, international mobile business plans and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Nine of the world's leading investment banks trust Truphone for their mobile recording compliance. More than 3,500 companies choose us as their business mobile provider. Headquartered in London, Truphone has 10 offices worldwide.

To learn more, visit http://www.truphone.com

Media Contact:

Catherine Gibbon

+44-(0)-7408811675

catherine.gibbon@truphone.com

