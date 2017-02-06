

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. car registrations increased at the start of the year driven by higher demand from individual consumers, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed Monday.



In January, car sales advanced 2.9 percent year-on-year to 174,564 units, the highest level since 2005.



Sales were largely underpinned by a 5 percent increase in private demand. Fleet demand rose marginally by 1.4 percent, while business registrations slid 1 percent.



The alternatively fueled vehicle segment grew 19.9 percent to take a record 4.2 percent market share, the first time 4 percent has been surpassed, the SMMT said.



Across other fuel types, there was a mixed picture with diesel registrations down 4.3 percent but new car registrations of petrol cars climbed 8.9 percent.



