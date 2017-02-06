R/GA Announces the Ten Companies Selected for Its IoT Venture Studio UK Program

LONDON, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Focus is on startups creating connected products and services

R/GA Ventures is pleased to announce the ten companies that will participate in its first ever UK-based venture program, the R/GA IoT Venture Studio UK. The companies include a diverse mix of the next generation of entrepreneurs and startups that are using Internet of Things technology to transform everything from food waste to board games. Launched in collaboration with Innovate UK, the UK Government's innovation agency, the program officially starts today and is to be housed at R/GA London's new connected headquarters. Participating companies in the R/GA IoT Venture Studio UK Program are:

1.Den is building the next generation of light switches and plug sockets, for the world.

2.DigiSEq is the global standard for delivering payment, access, loyalty, and guaranteed provenance to the Internet of Things and into the world of traditional manufacturing.

3.Flock provides pay-as-you-fly insurance for drones.

4.Hoxton Analytics offers privacy-conscious in-store analytics which counts and profiles people based on their shoes.

5.Iota Labs automates smart home devices using accurate indoor positioning.

6.KG Protech provides a hardware-enabled software solution for the next generation of automotive training.

7.ScreenCloud makes it super simple for a business to turn any screen into a digital sign. They believe that as consumer hardware is now of commercial grade it is more important that customers get to use fantastic software at affordable prices and that our attention shifts towards compelling content and away from the big black boxes showing it.

8.Sensible Object makes games that combine beautiful things, custom hardware and digital apps into new kinds of play.

9.Snaptivity is an innovative robo-camera infrastructure that drives fan engagement at live Sporting & Music events by capturing the emotions and reactions of ecstatic, scarf-waving and hi-fiving fans.

10.Winnow is on a mission to prevent food waste. They believe that food is too valuable to be wasted and that technology can transform the way we make food.

Beginning today, all companies will have access to resources from R/GA for the duration of the program, as well as input and collaboration from mentors, clients and partners of R/GA. The program will emphasize opportunities for business development, pilots, and partnerships,and will enable the companies to develop and grow new business models and technologies that will drive disruption using IoT.

This program will build on the innovative format of the previous R/GA Venture Programs by focusing on both growth-stage and early-stage companies and immediate business opportunities designed to create a path to category leadership and scale. As with all R/GA Ventures programs, R/GA will provide the selected startups with direct access to its award-winning business transformation, strategic marketing, branding, design and technology services, as well as access to its network of clients, industry partners, global brand leaders, mentors and investors.

Also joining the program as Entrepreneur in Residence is Jon Bradford, founding partner of Motive, cofounder of F6S and previously MD at TechStars London, who brings with him deep expertise and a broad network to support the companies.

"R/GA looks forward to working collaboratively and closely with the ten companies in order to help create real momentum for each of them in their respective markets," said Stephen Plumlee, Global Chief Operating Officer, R/GA and Managing Partner of R/GA Ventures. "As this is R/GA's first ever IoT Venture Studio to be housed in London, we're delighted that nine of the chosen start-ups are UK based."

"These startups are bringing the disruptive and refreshing power of the internet to the real world. They show us that Internet of Things technologies are now mature, and ready for business," said Matt Webb, managing director of the R/GA IoT Venture Studio UK. "We look forward to welcoming investors, any interested corporates, and R/GA clients to the Venture Studio, to explore partnerships and to get a glimpse of the future."

The program will conclude on May 4th with invite-only demo event at which each startup will present to industry leaders, partners, and customers from the technology and innovation community.

