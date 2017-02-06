Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 6
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2017) of £48.48m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2017) of £37.47m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/01/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|226.43p
|16,550,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|221p
|Ordinary share price
|208.75p
|Discount to NAV
|(7.81)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|129.44p
|8,500,000
|ZDP share price
|134.50p
|Premium to NAV
|3.91%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 31/01/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|3.50
|2
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.75
|3
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.29
|4
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.29
|5
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.23
|6
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.21
|7
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.20
|8
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.10
|9
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.05
|9
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|2.05
|11
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.98
|12
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.96
|13
|GLI Finance Ltd
|1.95
|14
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.95
|15
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.93
|15
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.93
|17
|Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p
|1.91
|18
|Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p
|1.89
|19
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.86
|20
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|1.85