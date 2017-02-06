

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence dropped less-than-expected in February as financial experts' assessment of the current situation was the strongest since mid-2011 though their expectations were hurt, mainly by the impact of the actions of the Trump administration, results of a monthly survey by Sentix showed Monday.



The investor confidence index for euro area fell to 17.4 from 18.2 in January, which was the highest score since August 2015, figures from the think tank showed. Economists had forecast a weaker reading of 16.5.



The current conditions index of the survey jumped to 20.5 from 16.5 in January, marking the highest reading since May 2011.



In contrast, the expectations index tumbled to 14.3 from 20, erasing the strong gains of the previous month.



Investors see the 'bullying' policy of the Trump administration as a serious danger, the survey said.



