

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's consumer price inflation accelerated at the start of the year to the highest level in more than three years, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-over-year in January, faster than December's 0.5 percent climb.



Moreover, this was the strongest inflation since November 2013, when prices had grown the same 1.3 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.8 percent annually in January and transport costs went up 3.3 percent. At the same time, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent in January, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month. This was the first decline in five months.



The EU Measure of inflation, or HICP climbed 1.5 percent annually in January, while it fell 0.5 percent from the preceding month.



