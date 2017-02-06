Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-02-06 11:09 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on February 06, 2017:



ISIN code LT0000670010 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB06023B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB06023B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2017-02-08 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2023-06-29 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,6 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,565 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,565 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,565 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 20 250 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 300 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 10 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 10 058 674,81 --------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.



