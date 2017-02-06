Fat Replacers Market Size to Reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The globalfat replacers marketis anticipated to reach USD 2.79 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing food processing industry coupled with a trend of maintaining nutritionally balanced lifestyle is expected to augment market growth over the coming years.
The ability of the fat replacer to mimic the physical and chemical qualities of lipids, thereby, providing fewer calories per gram, has revolutionized the food & beverage processing industry. New product launches catering to the low-fat and skimmed products industry is anticipated to propel market growth.
Increasing occurrences of obesity, cancer, high blood cholesterol levels, and coronary heart diseases has urged consumers to shift to a low-calorie diet, thus complementing market demand. Regulatory support aimed at facilitating foreign direct investments in developing countries is expected to amplify food & beverage production, consequently, increasing demand for fat replacers.
Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:
- Investments in nutritional health food products across the world is expected to boost the demand for fat replacer
- Carbohydrate-based fat replacer was the leading product segment in 2015 and is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2025, as they help retain moisture, texture, viscosity, and provide mouthfeel
- Bakery & confectioneries segment occupied around 25% market share and is projected to witness fastest growth rate from 2016 to 2025
- Increasing demand for low-fat jams, jellies, chocolates, pastries, biscuits, and cakes is anticipated to increase the demand for fat mimetic in the bakery & confectioneries segment
- The Asia Pacific is market is expected to witness the fastest growth and hold largest market share by 2025, owing to increasing investments in the food & beverage manufacturing industry
- The CSA and MEA regions are projected to growth at a high CAGR due to rapid developments in the food processing industry
- Companies offer a broad range of products and solutions for application specific use. With growing health concerns, products are uniquely balanced in terms of carbohydrate content.
- Companies operating in this market include Cargill Incorporated, FMC Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Kerry Group PLC., DKS Co Ltd., and Agritech Worldwide Inc.
Grand View Research has segmented the fat replacers market on the basis of product, application, and region:
- Fat Replacers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Carbohydrate based
- Protein based
- Fat based
- Fat Replacers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Bakery & confectioneries
- Dairy & frozen desserts
- Beverages
- Processed meat
- Dressings, margarines & spreads
- Convenience foods
- Others
- Fat Replacers Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Central & South America
- Brazil
