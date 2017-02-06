ReneSola, the Chinese vertically integrated solar power firm, has signed a series of module supply and EPC deals totaling 32 MW with a range of commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop owners across China.

The company will install and supply its solar panels at distributed solar PV projects in the Chinese provinces of Shandong, Anhui and Zhejiang, with the C&I customers consuming the solar electricity generated outright.

"We remain optimistic about the outlook for the rooftop solar distribution generation (DG) market in China," said ReneSolar CEO and chairman Xianshou Li. "Distributed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...