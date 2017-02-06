sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,705 Euro		-0,21
-0,68 %
WKN: 725750 ISIN: DE0007257503 Ticker-Symbol: MEO 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METRO AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,731
30,734
13:11
30,742
30,743
13:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METRO AG
METRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METRO AG30,705-0,68 %