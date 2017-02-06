

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose in choppy trade Monday and the pound tumbled as investors pondered what Trump's presidency means for the global economy.



U.K. Prime Minister Theresa is facing a bitter fight for Brexit this week, with as many as 27 lawmakers in her ruling Conservative Party ready to back moves to water down the historic EU Bill, media reports suggest.



The day's economic reports proved a mixed bag, with a gauge of Eurozone investor sentiment falling slightly in February, matching expectations, while German factory orders rose the most in two and a half years in December, more than making up for a steep decline in the previous month.



Closer home, U.K. car registrations increased at the start of the year, driven by higher demand from individual consumers, industry data showed. Car sales advanced an annual 2.9 percent to 174,564 units in January, the highest level since 2005.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 17 points or 0.24 percent at 7,205 in opening deals, erasing early losses.



Randgold Resources jumped 4 percent. The gold miner hiked its 2016 dividend by over 50 percent after reporting a 76 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit.



Barclays advanced 1.5 percent after reports that it is embarking on a major back office overhaul.



Shares of Ryanair Holdings fell nearly 2 percent. The Irish no-frills airline reported an 8 percent drop in third-quarter profit but said it's 'cautious' about meeting full-year targets.



Airline easyJet was little changed after reporting its passenger traffic and load factor figures for January.



