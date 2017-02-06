Today, TDC A/S announces that Senior Executive Vice President of TDC Operations and COO, Peter Trier Schleidt resigns from TDC as of today.



The Board of Directors has decided also with effect from today to appoint Andreas Pfisterer as acting Head of TDC Operations and Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO) and member of TDC's Corporate Management Team.



Andreas Pfisterer is 45 years and holds a MSc in Economics and Business Administration and in Computer Science. He has previously held positions as CTO/CIO in Telefónica Germany, KPN Mobile International Network, E-Plus Mobilfunk and Sunrise Communications.



