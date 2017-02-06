Lahti, Finland, 2017-02-06 11:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAUTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 FEBRUARY 2017 at 12:30 p.m.



APPOINTMENTS COMMITTEE'S PROPOSAL REGARDING COMPOSITION OF RAUTE CORPORATION'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Raute Corporation's Appointments Committee has informed that it will propose to the Annual General Meeting convening on 28 March 2017 that the number of the Board members is six. The Appointments Committee proposes that Mr. Erkki Pehu-Lehtonen, M.Sc. (Eng.), be re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Mika Mustakallio, M.Sc. (Econ.), be re-elected as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Joni Bask, M.Sc. (Eng.), Mr. Pekka Suominen, M. Sc. (Econ.), and Mr. Patrick von Essen, M.Sc. (Eng.) be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. The Appointments Committee also proposes that Ms. Laura Raitio, Lic. Tech., will be elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. The proposed persons have given their consent to the election. The current Board member, Ms. Päivi Leiwo has informed that she is not available for re-election.



Ms. Laura Raitio, Lic. Tech. (forest products technology), born in 1962, who has been proposed as a new member of the Board of Directors, is CEO of Diacor Medical Services Oy since 2014. Prior to that she was Executive Vice President, Building and Energy 2009-2014 and Member of the Executive Management Team 2006-2014, Ahlstrom; Ahlstrom's Senior Vice President, Marketing 2006-2008; Ahlstrom's Vice President and General Manager for Wallpaper & Poster, Pre-impregnated Decor, Abrasive Base in Osnabrück, Germany 2002-2005, and Managing Director of Ahlstrom Kauttua 2001-2002. She has held several managerial positions within Ahlstrom's specialty paper business since 1990. Ms. Laura Raitio is member of the Board of Directors of Neste Corporation since 2011 and Suominen Corporation since 2015. She is also Partner and Member of the Board of Boardman Oy.



The Appointments Committee further proposes that the remunerations to the Board members shall continue to be 40,000 euros to the Chairman of the Board and 20,000 euros to the Board members for the term of office.



Raute Corporation's Appointments Committee consists of Chairman of the Board Mr. Erkki Pehu-Lehtonen, Vice-Chairman Mr. Mika Mustakallio and Board member Mr. Pekka Suominen.



The proposals above will be included in the notice to the Annual General Meeting which will be published later.



