Capita plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, February 6
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
The following information is released in accordance with LR 3.5.6:
Date: 6 February 2017
Deferred Bonus Plan
|Name of applicant:
|Capita plc
|Name of scheme:
|Deferred Bonus Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|01/07/2016
|To:
|31/12/2016
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1,153,432
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|N/A
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|30,572
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1,122,860
Save As You Earn Scheme
|Name of applicant:
|Capita plc
|Name of scheme:
|Save As You Earn Scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|01/07/2016
|To:
|31/12/2016
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|0
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|N/A
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|0
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|0
Executive Share Option Scheme - Unapproved
|Name of applicant:
|Capita plc
|Name of scheme:
|Executive Share Option Scheme - Unapproved
|Period of return:
|From:
|01/07/2016
|To:
|31/12/2016
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|2,326,034
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|N/A
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|0
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|2,326,034
Executive Share Option Scheme - Approved
|Name of applicant:
|Capita plc
|Name of scheme:
|Executive Share Option Scheme - Approved
|Period of return:
|From:
|01/07/2016
|To:
|31/12/2016
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|653,356
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|N/A
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|0
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|653,356
|Name of contact:
|Francesca Todd, Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 7202 0641