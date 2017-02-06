Experience the Most Fascinating and Latest Innovative Ideas in Furniture Design at the Thailand International Furniture Fair 2017

BANGKOK, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture is more than a functional object. For home or office, furniture not only serves as a utilitarian or a decorative item, but also a reflection of people's tastes and lifestyles.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464991/TIFF_2017.jpg

The Thailand International Furniture Fair, widely known as TIFF, is the grandest international furniture exposition in the region in terms of design, creativity and craftsmanship, showcasing the latest collections of furniture and decorative items from entrepreneurs in the furniture industry from around the country and abroad. TIFF 2017, organized byDepartment of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, is held under the concept "ASEAN Smart Living ....The Living Beyond-- More than a home decor object, it's a lifestyle", which highlights the lifestyle of today's modern generation where a piece of furniture means more than a functional object, but a product that brings about a comfortable and relaxing environment.

The event meets different demands of today consumer's tastes and lifestyles. TIFF is the major destination for discriminating buyers who search for exceptional furniture products from ASEAN countries and around the world.

At TIFF, visitors will marvel at the latest innovations and cutting edge design of extensive furniture products including eco-friendly or green products. TIFF responds to the needs of today's lifestyle on many levels including the desire to care for the environment.

TIFF also understands the need of certain business projects such as hotels, resorts, condominiums, restaurants, or property projects that seek personalized design that is unique and distinctive. With the campaign "Small Order OK" or "SOOK", buyers can make small orders without a minimum requirement and can customize their product and design to suit their space and specific needs. SOOK satisfies both buyers and manufacturers of all sizes, reflecting the word SOOK which means happiness in Thai.

If you have a passion for furniture, don't miss TIFF 2017, a chance to experience the finest in furniture product design that reflects the ideas and creativities of leading designers and entrepreneurs in the furniture industry from Thailand and abroad. TIFF 2017 will be held between March 8-12, 2017, at Challenger 2-3, IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand.

For further information, please contact:

Teerapong Saensamak

M.O.Chic Co., Ltd.

Tel.: (66) 2512 5848, (66) 2513 9784 - 5

Email: t.saensamak@gmail.com

www.thailandfurniturefair.com