HAWTHORNE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a leading cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data, announced today the release of StealthRECOVER, the latest addition to its Active Directory (AD) security portfolio. StealthRECOVER is an Active Directory Rollback and Recovery solution that helps organizations easily and safely rollback unintended or undesired changes, as well as recover deleted objects.

"The CISO now owns Active Directory and all that comes with it -- security, compliance, and operational integrity," noted Brad Bussie, STEALTHbits Director of Product Management. "With the addition of StealthRECOVER, STEALTHbits is augmenting its already market-leading Active Directory management and security suite. From one integrated suite, organizations can inventory and clean-up Active Directory, audit permissions and govern access, rollback and recover from unwanted or malicious changes, and monitor and detect threats in real-time."

"Our agile development process keeps us at the forefront of innovation," added Jeff Warren, STEALTHbits Senior Vice President of Technical Product Management. "We're able to continually invest in new technologies like last quarter's release of StealthINTERCEPT 4.0, our real-time change and access monitoring solution, where we added the ability to surgically block Active Directory authentication to or from critical resources. We're following up this quarter with StealthRECOVER, allowing point-in-time rollback and recovery of Active Directory objects, attributes, deleted items, DNS, and more without downtime."

STEALTHbits' commitment to providing customers with the latest Active Directory security capabilities has resulted in a modern solution suite with an easy-to-use web interface and best practice reports that make auditing, administering, and securing AD possible. No other vendor provides the same depth and breadth of functionality in a scalable, lightweight, and integration-friendly architecture.

