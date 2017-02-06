Spinit.com, an online slots casino, has launched a state-of-the-art app for iOS users. Spinit is a popular online casino with 1,200+ casino games and 200+ games for mobile players. The iOS app marks a new chapter in the Spinit timeline. This online casino is owned and operated by Genesis Global Limited, the same company that owns Casino Cruise. As the new kid on the block, Spinit's innovative mobile app for iOS players brings an enticing selection of games direct to iPhones, iPads, and other iOS devices. Players can enjoy real-money games on the go with the Spinit app. The main categories include Slots, Video Poker, Roulette, Jackpot Games, Blackjack, Bingo and Keno.

The multivendor platform at Spinit includes popular providers such as Net Entertainment, Microgaming, Lucky Streak, Evolution Gaming, NYX, and Play'N Go. These world-class game providers host thousands of players on their networks, with millions of pounds in progressive jackpots. Players can enjoy many great features with the Spinit app for iOS devices, including:

200+ mobile casino games

Expert customer support via mobile

Guaranteed safety and security on the go

Generous bonuses and promotional offers

Red carpet treatment with the VIP program

Spinit.com is a fully licensed and regulated online casino, courtesy of the Malta Gaming Authority, and the United Kingdom Gambling Commission. Players are assured of watertight security, credibility, and full transparency at Spinit.com. The creative team that designed the Spinit platform includes gaming aficionados and technical experts. They fashioned a dynamic mobile app for iOS users. The Spinit app is designed for new-age players who appreciate the technical wizardry of algorithmically generated promotions and superior gameplay.

For more info, contact us at support@spinit.com, or www.spinit.com. Only players from regulated gaming jurisdictions can play for real money at Spinit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170206005284/en/

Contacts:

Casino Cruise

Julie Cruise

Austria 00-43-720884256

Canada 00-1-6475575087

Malta 00-356-27780982