

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 03-February-17



Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,724,999.40 9.6944



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,811,722.03 13.9059



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 267,129.26 16.6956



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,585,533.86 15.3369



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 03/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 175000 USD 1,841,819.66 10.5247



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1475000 USD 15,524,227.95 10.5249



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 34,888,141.18 12.4378



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 277,314.40 13.2054



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,081,128.51 15.0996



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,145,991.28 15.2198



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,489,517.82 10.6387



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 66,665,207.12 15.8727



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,204,144.26 17.2021



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,504,815.04 16.2764



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 281,911.81 13.4244



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 03/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 276,070.00 13.1462



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,169,122.50 14.0858



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,240,142.62 17.2242



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,143,956.58 15.2054



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 17,965,191.76 9.871



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,195,430.06 17.0751



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 03/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 272,971.00 17.0607



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,274,242.97 17.097



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 03/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 23,102,402.78 12.8347



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,183,988.16 17.2083



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,426,103.66 14.7047



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,495,119.58 9.9668



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,212,516.28 17.3173



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 94,091,635.77 14.5879



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,836,643.29 5.4809



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,489,562.81 18.287



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,008,478.72 15.5151



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 892,111.38 13.7248



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 273,934.13 17.1209



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 03/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 280,348.36 17.5218



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,414,983.17 17.5127



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,441,710.10 19.4576



