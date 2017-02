Tata Power Solar has surpassed the 1 GW benchmark for global solar module shipments - the first Indian company to do so.

The firm is the largest such integrated solar company in India, and has been supplying PV modules for more than 27 years. However, as India's solar boom has kicked into gear, Tata Power Solar's shipments have soared, with 60% of that 1 GW total shipping over the past five years, ...

