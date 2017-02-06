Smartotels Launches its Flagship Brand: FORM Hotel

DUBAI, UAE, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A disruptive upscale hotel brand designed to provide its guests with "everything they value, nothing they don't"

FORM Hotel, the upscale hotel brand in Smartotels Hospitality International's portfolio, launches today in the UAE. A pioneering "concept hotel" brand, FORM offers business and leisure travelers accessible premium hotel fundamentals with the flexibility of add-on service and amenity features in a technologically-advanced, design-forward and socially-responsible environment.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464944/FORM_Hotel.jpg )



FORM's 143-key flagship property is being developed by Dubai Contracting Company (DCC), and designed by Paris-based global architectural firm, Architecture-Studio. The hotel is currently under construction and is planned to open in Q1 2018.FORM Hotel Dubai's facilities will include a lifestyle restaurant, a rooftop infinity pool, a rooftop gym, a design boutique, and a boardroom. The hotel will be in direct proximity to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Design District, and Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest airports.

FORM Hotel has introduced a retail operating model to deliver a hotel experience that meets the needs of today's "novel consumer".

Smartotels' Founder, Tarek M. Daouk said:

"By offering a core hospitality experience with the flexibility of add-on service and amenity features, FORM will empower its guests to customize their journey. The hotel will benefit from an operating model that is engineered to drive strong returns to investors through an increased ability to control operating expenses by compressing fixed costs and exploiting variable costs".

FORM's five primary value propositions include a superior-quality luxury bed, a high-pressure shower, a seamless technology experience, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and a premium breakfast.

Further, hotel guests will be able to select from a series of add-on service and amenity features, such as turndown service, plush bathrobes, and a number of alternative offerings.

Smartotels is currently focused on the UAE with an active pipeline of purpose-built assets, and plans to grow its portfolio of lodging brands to 25 properties by 2026.

About FORM Hotel:

FORM Hotel ("FORM") is the flagship brand of Smartotels Hospitality International LLC. Its offering is based on a unique retail operating model that empowers guests to customize their stay by choosing the services and amenities they value for their hotel experience. FORM aims to provide a bespoke hotel experience that is designed by its guests and delivered by specialists.

For more information, visit: http://www.form-hotel.com

About Smartotels:

Smartotels Hospitality International LLC is a UAE-based world-class hotel real estate investment and full-service hospitality and asset management firm that provides a broad range of management services with a focus on developing and operating hotels under its unique proprietary hotel brands.

Smartotels' leadership team has over 40 years of combined experience in hotel operations, asset management, real estate finance, development and advisory across four continents, and has proven strategies and achieved results with managing branded and independent limited-, select-, and full-service hotels and resorts.

For more information, visit: http://www.smartotels.com