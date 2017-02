Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Corn/Maize Seed Treatment Market Growth, Trends And Forecasts (2016 2021)" report to their offering.

The market for seed treatment gains in significance due to a number of factors, prominent among which are agronomic trends that comprise development of high quality seeds through the enhanced potential offered by genetically modified organisms (GMOs), changes in climatic conditions, increasing rates of crop rotation, flexibility in sowing approaches and greater pressure from regulatory requirements. Primary requirements of seed treatment include capability of offering good protection during the germination period, supporting early plant development and enhancing stress tolerance at an early stage. These can be achieved by improving the quality of seed treatment products that offer ease of application at low rates. In short, it may be summed up that the foundation for the future lies in the concept of innovation in seed treatment.

The European market for seed treatment in corn/maize is projected to reach US$396.9 million by 2020 to reflect a CAGR of 8.8% during 2015-2020. Though France is the largest market for seed treatment in corn/maize with an estimated share of 40.1% in 2015, German demand for the same is likely to record the fastest CAGR of 8.8% and overtake France to emerge as the largest market by 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Findings Of The Study

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

8. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

BioWorks Inc

BrettYoung Limited

Chemtura AgroSolutions

DuPont

Germains Seed Technology

INCOTEC Group BV

INTX Microbials LLC

Monsanto Company

Novozymes A/S

Nufarm Ltd

Plant Health Care

Precision Laboratories LLC

Syngenta International AG

Valent USA Corporation

Wolf Trax Inc



