Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom Biological Seed Treatment Market Growth, Trends And Forecasts (2016 2021)" report to their offering.

The United Kingdom market for biological seed treatment is projected to reach US$8.6 million by 2020, thereby recording a healthy CAGR of 9.2% over 2014-2020.

The EU and UK legislation mandates that marketing of certified seed of agricultural and vegetable species covered by the legislation can only be undertaken if the species/variety is on a national list and has been officially certified and if the marketer has been registered to market such seed.

Seed certification is a quality assurance process for ensuring that seed meets specific standards relating to the crop and seed. These standards are clearly defined in the seed marketing regulations and certified seeds must be marketed in correctly packed, sealed and labeled packages. The primary goal of this scheme is to make sure that the crop and seed produced is of the highest quality.

The market for seed treatment gains in significance due to a number of factors, prominent among which are agronomic trends that comprise development of high quality seeds through the enhanced potential offered by genetically modified organisms (GMOs), changes in climatic conditions, increasing rates of crop rotation, flexibility in sowing approaches and greater pressure from regulatory requirements. Primary requirements of seed treatment include capability of offering good protection during the germination period, supporting early plant development and enhancing stress tolerance at an early stage. These can be achieved by improving the quality of seed treatment products that offer ease of application at low rates. In short, it may be summed up that the foundation for the future lies in the concept of innovation in seed treatment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Market Overview

2. Introduction

3. Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

4. United Kingdom Market Analysis

5. Market Share Analysis

6. Company Profiles

7. Regulatory Environment in the European Union

8. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

BioWorks Inc

BrettYoung Limited

Chemtura AgroSolutions

DuPont

Germains Seed Technology

INCOTEC Group BV

INTX Microbials LLC

Monsanto Company

Novozymes A/S

Nufarm Ltd

Plant Health Care

Precision Laboratories LLC

Syngenta International AG

Valent USA Corporation

Wolf Trax Inc



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/36qtjg/united_kingdom

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170206005509/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Seeds