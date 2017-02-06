Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Worth $84.31 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globaldrone-powered business solutions marketsize is anticipated to reach USD 84.31 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Drones have now moved past the hobby realm and are increasingly being used for a wide range of applications. Businesses across the world are exploring new applications of drones in their day-to-day operations.

Real-world applications for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are expanding faster than ever across a broad range of industries, mainly due to the relaxation of some stringent regulations governing their use and robust investments. Responding to the rapidly evolving drone technology, various companies across the world are now creating new business and operating models for drone-based services.

The integration of drones into day-to-day business is presumed to significantly benefit agriculture, mapping and surveying, infrastructure maintenance, inspection, security & surveillance, and large-scale capital projects. Mining and insurance are expected to leverage the potential expansion of integrating drones into their operations to drive process improvement by gaining easy accessibility to high-quality data.

Businesses across the world are seeking to purchase data and information services rather than investing directly in the equipment. Innovative companies are rapidly exploring the usage of drones in aerial firefighting and emergency situations as well as to aid in the design of infrastructure and residential/commercial complexes.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Commercial drones and their applications are expected to become the next big export product for many European companies.

Drone service providers are now shifting their focus to data collection and processing due to limitations and difficulties in day-to-day data capturing operations, which, in turn, reduces the ability to scale business.

Legislative and regulatory aspects of drone operations are presently the key factors propelling the adoption of drone-powered business solution by various organizations across the world.

Bowing out of managing their in-house fleets of drones has been observed as an emerging trend among organizations. Instead, organizations are contracting with third-party service providers under the Drone as a Service (DaaS) license.

Poland was the pioneer to roll-out a legislation regarding the commercial application of drones, including insurance regulations, rules for Beyond Visible Line of Sight (BVLOS) flights, and required training for pilots, followed by Singapore and South Africa .

Grand View Research has segmented the global drone-powered business solutions market on the basis of solution type, drone type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Drone-Powered Business Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025) Services Software

Drone-Powered Business Solutions Drone Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025) Multi-Rotor Fixed-Wing Others

Drone-Powered Business Solutions Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025) Filming & Photography Mapping & Surveying Data Acquisition & Analytics Surveillance & SAR 3D Modeling Delivery Service Others

Drone-Powered Business Solutions End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025) Real Estate & Construction Media & Entertainment Energy Oil & Gas Utility & Power Renewable Energy Agriculture Security & Law Enforcement Logistics & Transportation Others

Drone-Powered Business Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Poland Asia Pacific China Japan MEA South Africa Latin America Brazil Mexico



