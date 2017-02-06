In the period 30 January 2017 to 3 February 2017, Alm. Brand bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 7.8 million as part of the increased share buyback programme of up to DKK 400 million announced on 26 April 2016. In aggregate, shares of DKK 372.6 million have been bought back, equivalent to 93.2% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during the period:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 30 January 2017 30,952 54.00 1,671,408 31 January 2017 23,809 53.88 1,282,829 1 February 2017 28,571 53.98 1,542,263 2 February 2017 30,952 54.33 1,681,622 3 February 2017 29,761 55.00 1,636,855 Accumulated during the period 144,045 54.25 7,814,977 Accumulated under the share 7,733,421 48.18 372,603,907 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 10,718,119 own shares, equivalent to 6.2% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Detailed transaction data



30 January 31 January 01 February 02 February 03 February 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 30.952 54,00 23.809 53,88 28.571 53,98 30.815 54,33 29.120 55,00 TRQX 0 0 0 0 365 55,00 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 137 54,00 252 55,00 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 24 55,00 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 30.952 54,00 23.809 53,88 28.571 53,98 30.952 54,33 29.761 55,00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



30 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 30.952 54,00 ---------------------------------------------- 815 54,00 XCSE 20170130 09:47:27.069000 185 54,00 XCSE 20170130 10:07:45.058000 2.000 54,00 XCSE 20170130 14:20:40.045000 1.000 54,00 XCSE 20170130 14:30:41.729000 2.000 54,00 XCSE 20170130 15:46:43.904000 2.000 54,00 XCSE 20170130 16:26:01.120000 5.000 54,00 XCSE 20170130 16:46:34.001000 17.952 54,00 XCSE 20170130 16:49:06.654612



31 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 23.809 53,88 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 54,00 XCSE 20170131 11:37:39.044000 1.500 54,00 XCSE 20170131 12:53:38.526000 1.500 54,00 XCSE 20170131 13:36:01.263000 817 53,50 XCSE 20170131 14:07:57.724000 1.634 53,50 XCSE 20170131 14:07:57.724000 500 54,00 XCSE 20170131 16:03:45.200000 1.000 54,00 XCSE 20170131 16:32:06.003000 2.049 54,00 XCSE 20170131 16:43:47.670000 13.809 53,88 XCSE 20170131 17:05:17.556643



01 February 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 28.571 53,98 ---------------------------------------------- 2.000 54,00 XCSE 20170201 11:48:20.518000 550 53,50 XCSE 20170201 13:42:57.971050 1.106 54,00 XCSE 20170201 14:11:09.289000 344 54,00 XCSE 20170201 14:11:09.289000 3.000 54,00 XCSE 20170201 14:25:46.246000 2.000 54,00 XCSE 20170201 16:21:24.284000 986 54,00 XCSE 20170201 16:45:23.462000 2.014 54,00 XCSE 20170201 16:45:23.462000 16.571 53,98 XCSE 20170201 17:02:15.659139



02 February 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 30.952 54,33 ---------------------------------------------- 137 54,00 BATE 20170202 10:27:36.480000 371 54,00 XCSE 20170202 10:32:21.417000 2.000 54,25 XCSE 20170202 10:48:26.718504 345 54,00 XCSE 20170202 11:06:27.028000 510 54,00 XCSE 20170202 11:22:03.788000 5.000 54,30 XCSE 20170202 15:15:30.188577 2.637 54,50 XCSE 20170202 15:29:06.175000 2.000 54,50 XCSE 20170202 15:58:34.143000 17.952 54,33 XCSE 20170202 16:37:47.114721



03 February 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.761 55,00 ---------------------------------------------- 13 55,00 BATE 20170203 13:30:00.022000 182 55,00 TRQX 20170203 13:45:30.055000 239 55,00 BATE 20170203 13:45:30.056000 2.042 55,00 XCSE 20170203 13:45:30.057000 24 55,00 XCSE 20170203 13:45:30.257000 2.500 55,00 XCSE 20170203 15:28:57.746000 1.721 55,00 XCSE 20170203 15:32:58.545000 779 55,00 XCSE 20170203 15:32:58.545000 2.500 55,00 XCSE 20170203 16:24:25.071000 183 55,00 TRQX 20170203 16:38:05.198000 24 55,00 CHIX 20170203 16:38:05.198000 1.168 55,00 XCSE 20170203 16:39:30.736000 885 55,00 XCSE 20170203 16:40:48.442000 240 55,00 XCSE 20170203 16:40:56.233000 17.261 55,00 XCSE 20170203 17:12:13.635966



