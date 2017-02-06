sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

78,81 Euro		+2,554
+3,35 %
WKN: 859888 ISIN: US4180561072 Ticker-Symbol: HAS 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
HASBRO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HASBRO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,96
86,17
13:03
81,33
82,12
13:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HASBRO INC
HASBRO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HASBRO INC78,81+3,35 %