Fluent, LLC, a cogint company (Nasdaq: COGT) and an industry leader in people-based, digital marketing and customer acquisition, today announced that it will be presenting at Contact.IO and the Modern Marketing Summit at Mobile World Congress.

Contact.IO

Fluent's Senior Vice President of Sales, Daryl Colwell, will moderate a panel discussion titled "Where Do Calls Go?", which will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 9:30am PT at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA.

Contact is your chance to join 700+ marketers, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders spanning some of the largest sectors of the economy from financial services, healthcare, home services, professional services, and travel, among many others. Contact is the summit for increasing your business growth through the most powerful marketing channel. For further information, please visit http://www.contact.io/.

Modern Marketing Summit at Mobile World Congress

Fluent's Chief Marketing Officer, Jordan Cohen, will participate in a panel discussion titled "Storytelling Content: Through Mobile, Creative Data", which will be held on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 1:40pm UTC +2 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

All the rockstars from the marketing industry in one place with talks ranging from starting to work in the industry to expanding skill sets as an experienced user. Mobile World Congress is the world's largest mobile conference. Tens of thousands of people attend each year to learn about the latest trends in mobile technology and marketing. For further information, please visithttps://modernmarketingsummit.us/.

About Fluent

Fluent, LLC, a cogint company (Nasdaq: COGT), is an industry leader in people-based, digital marketing and customer acquisition, serving over 500 leading consumer brands and direct marketers. Leveraging a massive reservoir of proprietary audience data, as well as millions of real-time survey interactions with consumers every day, Fluent enables advertisers to more effectively target and acquire their most valuable customers, with precision, at a massive scale. The company's headquarters is in New York City, with satellite offices in Washington, DC and Detroit. For more information, visit http://www.fluentco.com/.

About cogint™

At cogint, we believe that time is your most valuable asset. Through powerful analytics, we transform data into intelligence, in a fast and efficient manner, so that our clients can spend their time on what matters most running their organizations with confidence. Through leading-edge, proprietary technology and a massive data repository, our data and analytical solutions harness the power of data fusion, uncovering the relevance of disparate data points and converting them into comprehensive and insightful views of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. We empower clients across markets and industries to better execute all aspects of their business, from managing risk, conducting investigations, identifying fraud and abuse, and collecting debts, to identifying and acquiring new customers. At cogint, we are dedicated to making the world a safer place, to reducing the cost of doing business, and to enhancing the consumer experience. For more information, visit http://www.cogint.com/.

