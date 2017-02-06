PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- A new annual study from the Radicati Group provides key data and statistics on business and consumer adoption of Email and Mobile Email. The study includes data on the number of business and consumer users and accounts broken out by region for North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific and Rest of World (RoW). It also provides user demographics, installed base of on-premises vs. cloud email accounts, breakouts by business size, vertical industry, email traffic volumes, average number of daily emails sent and received per user, email storage data, and data on the average number of spam emails and malware attacks.

According to the study, the number of worldwide email users, including both business and consumer users, will grow from over 3.7 billion in 2017 to over 4.1 billion by 2021. Email use continues to grow even as other methods of interpersonal communication, such as instant messaging, social networking and chat are seeing strong adoption. Email continues to see strong use in the business world, as well as with consumers where it is often used primarily for notifications (e.g. for online sales) rather than simply as an interpersonal communication tool.

