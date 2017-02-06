HALLANDALE BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC PINK: MVES) www.themoviestudio.com proudly announces an agreement with All Channel Films, Inc. for distribution representation of its library of completed titles. All Channel Films is a distributor of completed feature films for the United States and Canada with three decades of business relationships. All Channel Films is a well-known distributor to the DVD, VOD, Digital, EST, SVOD, Pay, basic and free platforms of distribution and has been supplying all the major and lesser outlets for its 30 years, including, but not limited to, Amazon, Showtime, HBO, Starz, Epix, Hulu, Netflix, Comcast, etc.

All Channel Films attends all major film markets presenting industry buyers quality full length feature films for domestic release.

The Movie Studio will be licensing distribution rights for representation of its acquired feature films, including the popular and award winning features EXOTIC BRIDE and DANCING ON THE EDGE. The Movie Studio's produced and completed feature films BAD ACTRESS and EXPOSURE will also be available through All Channel Films.

"The Movie Studio is excited about the agreement with All Channel Films. I have known All Channel Films' President Seth Kittay for over 20 years. Seth sold one of my early films to HBO and we look forward to a very successful distribution partnership with him and All Channel Films," Gordon Scott Venters, The Movie Studio's President and CEO stated today. The Movie Studio, Inc. is currently involved with substantial feature film projects, music videos, television shows and other intellectual properties.

"All Channel Films is excited to add The Movie Studio's completed movies to our current representation of quality motion pictures documentaries and concerts for distribution throughout the United States and Canada," Seth Kittay, All Channel Films President and CEO stated today.

The Movie Studio, Inc., an integrated motion picture production company, develops, produces, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption on various devices. The company intends to produce independent content, including indie movies with relevant movie stars and indie soundtracks with substantial fan bases. Our unique platform provides locations digital and print elements leveraging motion picture content on billboard, television other traditional media and advertising applications. This can be a significant traffic driver in the digital world to locations point of sales (POS).

For information on the Company, please visit our website at www.themoviestudio.com

Contact:

The Movie Studio, Inc.

Gordon Scott Venters

President and CEO

800 Silk Run

Suite #1330

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

gsv@themoviestudio.com

Telephone: 954-332-6600

Fax: 954-440-7818



