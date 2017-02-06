sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,299 Euro		-0,052
-1,20 %
WKN: A1J87E ISIN: US4660902069 Ticker-Symbol: YI2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,306
4,409
13:02
4,305
4,408
13:02
06.02.2017 | 13:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

JA Solar Announces Milestone as First PV Manufacturer to Get Buyer's Credit Insurance From SINOSURE

BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: JASO) ("JA Solar"), one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-performance solar power products, today announced that China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation ("SINOSURE") provided export buyer's credit insurance to export around 300 MW JA Solar modules for a PV project developed by the multinational energy company ENEL S.p.A. ("ENEL") in Brazil. The total amount insured was US $145 million.

Bank of China and Banco Santander financed the purchase of the solar modules, while ENEL provided a loan guarantee and SINOSURE offered export buyer's credit insurance.

Mr. Jian Xie, President of JA Solar, commented, "This transaction demonstrates that the financial community recognizes the quality and reliability of JA modules, and that they feel confident in committing large amounts of capital to JA-powered projects. This transaction represents an important milestone for solar project development in emerging economies, because it is a model for financing structures that can reduce the cost of capital and accelerate the pace of development. We look forward to seeing this financing model support further solar deployment in Brazil and other emerging markets."


© 2017 PR Newswire