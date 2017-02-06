Stockton Introduces its First Hybrid Fungicide - REGEV'

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

'Hybrids' are the new generation of crop protection products

Stockton STK specializes in the development and marketing of botanical based biopesticides, today announced REGEV' its first ever Hybrid fungicide obtained registration from the Ministry of Agriculture in Israel for the control of fungal plant diseases.

Botanical-based biopesticides are known to offer a perfect compatibility with chemical pesticides. For the last 5 years, Stockton's R&D department has continuously been working on a new concept to create 'hybrid' products, a mixture of conventional agrochemicals with botanical-based biopesticides in order to offer a better cost effective approach for the grower and to reduce the synthetic chemical load.

"This is an important milestone development for Stockton STK. We are very proud of REGEV' and our success in creating an excellent synergy between chemical ingredients and biological ingredients known as 'Hybrid'. It allows farmers to be more efficient, reduces pesticide usage, provides an effective resistance management control, has less of an impact on our environment, and increase the grower's profitability through better quality and higher yield" said Guy Elitzur, CEO of Stockton STK. "This is a new generation of crop protection technology that will enable farmers a more cost effective solution".

REGEV' is expected to be available for growers in Colombian and other countries in Latin America during 2017. Other countries will have the ability to use REGEV' in the near future as well.

"The approval of REGEV' brings growers an environmentally responsible and effective solution for managing plant disease. It is the first hybrid fungicide that contains both a conventional chemistry with bio fungicide making this a new era in the pesticide arena. This is a significant confirmation of our products' platform, paving the way for the flow of our new and innovative products towards a sustainable crop protection future," concluded Elitzur.

To learn more about the benefit of 'Hybrids' as a new generation of crop protection products, please join Mr. Guy Elitzur, CEO of Stockton, this week at the upcoming Crops & Chemicals Europe Conference on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Berlin, Germany, where he will be the Keynote Speaker. Mr. Elitzur will be available during the conference to discuss possible strategic partnerships with biological companies large and small.

About the Stockton STK

Stockton STK specializes in the development and marketing of botanical-based biopesticides. Its core focus is on the incorporation of these biopesticides into integrated agriculture spraying programs that use conventional chemical products, thus creating a balanced, cleaner and sustainable agricultural environment.

Stockton is a global company established in 1994 and has an active R&D Center for the development of future natural products for crop protection. Its unique research and development center in Israel invests substantial resources in developing 'green' products. Stockton has a variety of products adapted to different agro ecological areas, biological parameters and regulatory guidelines.

Stockton's flagship product Timorex Gold® is used to control a broad spectrum of diseases in diverse crops. The product demonstrates an efficacy equivalent to chemical fungicides and is suitable to be used in conventional and organic agriculture. Timorex Gold® is registered and sold in over 30 countries.