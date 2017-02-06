LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, 2017-02-06 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leader in human gene therapy, today announced presentations at the following conferences taking place in February:



Leerink Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City



-- Matthew Kapusta, chief executive officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat on Wednesday, February 15th at 3.00 p.m. EST. The live webcast can be accessed by the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website at: http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



61st Annual Meeting of Society of Thrombosis and Hemostatis Research at the Congress Center in Basel, Switzerland



-- Professor Wolfgang Miesbach, M.D. professor of hematology at the University of Frankfurt, Germany and an investigator in the ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical trial of AMT-060 (AAV5 hFIX) gene transfer in adult patients with severe hemophilia B, will present previously disclosed interim results from the dose escalating study on Thursday, February 16th at 15.00 CET/ 09.00 a.m. EST.



About uniQure uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and cardiovascular diseases. www.uniQure.com



