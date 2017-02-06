TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), the world's largest publicly traded fleet management company, today announced that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 after the close of markets on March 9, 2017.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with analysts commencing at 5:30 pm (Eastern Time) on March 9, 2017. The conference call may be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

North America Toll-Free: 1-800-806-5484 passcode 3967587 Local: 416-340-2217 passcode 3967587 International dial-in numbers: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8008065484

A series of presentation slides will be referenced by management during the conference call. These slides will be available on the Company's website in advance of the conference call and may be accessed at https://www.elementfleet.com/about-us/investor-relations/presentations.

The call will be recorded and may be accessed until April 9, 2017 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering the pass code 2735444.

Contacts:

Samir Zabaneh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 646-4350

szabaneh@elementcorp.com



Olena Lobach

Investor Relations Advisor

(416) 386-1067 x2339

olobach@elementcorp.com



