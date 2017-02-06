sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,279 Euro		-0,011
-0,48 %
WKN: A1XA83 ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 Ticker-Symbol: VODI 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,275
2,279
13:05
2,275
2,279
13:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15,91-0,53 %
ORANGE POLSKA SA1,22+5,17 %
VODAFONE GROUP PLC2,279-0,48 %