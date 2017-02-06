sprite-preloader
06.02.2017 | 13:04
06.02.2017 | 13:04
INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 6

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 03-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue461.81p
INCLUDING current year revenue 462.43p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 03-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue733.60p
INCLUDING current year revenue743.42p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue718.02p
INCLUDING current year revenue727.85p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 03-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue307.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue312.47p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 03-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1882.02p
INCLUDING current year revenue1897.04p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1822.17p
INCLUDING current year revenue1837.20p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 03-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue397.59p
INCLUDING current year revenue402.70p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue393.42p
INCLUDING current year revenue398.53p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 03-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue178.70p
INCLUDING current year revenue177.14p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 03-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue193.34p
INCLUDING current year revenue191.60p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 03-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.13p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.11p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 03-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue131.74p
INCLUDING current year revenue131.80p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 03-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue270.99p
INCLUDING current year revenue275.52p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---

