INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 03-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 461.81p

INCLUDING current year revenue 462.43p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 03-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 733.60p

INCLUDING current year revenue 743.42p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 718.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue 727.85p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 03-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 307.86p

INCLUDING current year revenue 312.47p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 03-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1882.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1897.04p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1822.17p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1837.20p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 03-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 397.59p

INCLUDING current year revenue 402.70p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 393.42p

INCLUDING current year revenue 398.53p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 03-February-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 178.70p

INCLUDING current year revenue 177.14p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 03-February-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 193.34p

INCLUDING current year revenue 191.60p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 03-February-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.13p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.11p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 03-February-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 131.74p

INCLUDING current year revenue 131.80p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 03-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 270.99p

INCLUDING current year revenue 275.52p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173